Southwest Airlines allows miniature horses on planes? Yep!

DALLAS -- Giddy up, y'all!

Look out all you frequent fliers, Southwest Airlines has something they'd like to say. The company announced starting September 17, there will be new restrictions put in place for emotional support animals.

Now, passengers will only be allowed to bring dogs or cats as emotional support animals. But hold your horses when it comes to trained service animals. Miniature horses have been added to the list, too.

This may sound a bit far fetched, but other companies like American Airlines and United have similar rules.

Over the past couple of months, passengers have walked a fine line when it comes to what animals are allowed on planes. Back in January, Dexter, the emotional support peacock, was denied access onto a United Airlines flight.

Southwest says the passengers with the mini giants must be able to reassure authorities that the animal is a trained service animal.

So you better look out, because a stampede may be on the way.