Simon Says: Here’s What will Happen If You Hear Trump Say the “N-Word.”

You know the saying, “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt you.”

But c’mon, the “N-word” hurts!

And here we are, watching this dumpster fire between Omarosa and her former boss.

A “he said,” “she said,“ over what could be on tape, and a White House that can’t guarantee he didn’t say the word in a conversation years ago.

Exhausted yet?

This is one of the few words in the dictionary that can kill careers.

Remember Michael Richards?

The guy who played Kramer on Seinfeld committed career suicide by saying the N-word at a comedy club.

That word can change the perception of you as soon as the last syllable comes out of your mouth.

It’s that disgusting.

It didn’t use to be that way. You used to hear it on sitcoms.

Not anymore, and now, I hope I’m not the only one who cringes when they hear it in music.

But ask yourself, when someone says something racist or awful does it change the way you look at them?

I remember visiting my grandparents years ago at their retirement village.

It was quite the scene.

In between the Mahjong and the 4:00 PM dinners, there were a lot of ‘words’ in the conversations. People getting called SOB’s, and something close to inglorious bastards.

You never quite look at someone the same after that, but sometimes you just chalk it up to them being old.

At 72, Donald Trump is the oldest elected president in U.S. history

He has survived all his name calling and cat-grabbing from Access Hollywood.

He has withstood references to people who held tiki torches in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But if you hear him say the N-word, does it change the way you look at him?

Or, does life just go on, because we are so desensitized by everything.

I hope I don’t hear him say it because I just hate hearing the word.

But if we do, you get the feeling some people won’t say the other N-word: Never Again!