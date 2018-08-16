Fort Worth man pays big money for billboard to bring smiles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The only thing more ridiculous than a new billboard in Fort Worth, is the man pictured on it.

Okay, his dog, Big Juicy, is pretty ridiculous too.

"If you`re going to be in Texas, especially if you`re from Fort Worth, you got to do it big," says Eric Love.

Alright, there`s something even more outrageous... the price Love paid for the billboard.

"At the end of the day, you can`t put a price on passion and love," says Love.

I know what you`re thinking, what is he selling? Love says nothing!

"That billboard, what does that serve a purpose? Yes. Everybody that drives by it, they just laugh."

He just really likes Fort Worth and his best bud, okay?!

While he`s just trying to give back to the community, it`s actually helping the city!

"I have heard from people from Taiwan, Japan, some folks from Russia, it`s crazy they will take a picture that we don`t even know about," says Love.

But, if you wanna give "Fort Worth Famous" something more than just a smile, the city shelter could use a little love.

Big Juicy agrees.