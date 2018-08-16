Dallas police need help identifying body found in Trinity River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police found a body floating in the Trinity River. Now, they need your help identifying this man.

Police say the body found floating in the river June 9 was in such poor condition, the man's race could not be determined.

The man was wearing a red Texas Rangers shirt, dark-colored boxer shorts, and a black sock on his left foot.

Dallas Police detectives are asking anyone who knows the identity of the man to contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com, referring to case #124437-2018.