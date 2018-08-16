Caught on video: Officers in Red Oak save infant from choking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED OAK -- In a world full of negative stigma against cops, here is a positive story for you.

Two officers from the Red Oak Police Department are being honored for saving the life of a baby boy.

"Is like something is like right there, but I can't see he is doing it again," you can hear the mom say in the video.

Officer Michael Fitzgerald arrived first at the scene of the incident where the breathing infant appeared to have something stuck in his throat. That's when Red Oak Police Lieutenant Richard Boone arrived and helped Officer Fitzgerald and the baby. He grabbed the child and administered a couple blows to his back which forced the object out.

Both officers are being called heroes by the community. Officer Fitzgerald will be receiving a Meritorious Conduct Award and Lt. Boone will be receiving a Life Saving Award for saving the baby boys life. EMT's checked out the infant. He didn't have any injuries.

For a story that could have had a tragic ending, it's good to know these guys were ready and able to help.