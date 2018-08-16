Aretha Franklin: The Queen of SHADE

DETROIT — The Queen of Soul demanded R-E-S-P-E-C-T on and off the stage.

That’s why Aretha Franklin will not only go down in history as the Queen of Soul, but also the Queen of Shade. Exhibit A: her beef with fellow diva Patti LaBelle took center stage in front of The Obamas back in 2014.

Did you see Auntie Aretha snatch her hand away from Patti?! SHADE!

Oh, and let’s not forget the the time she refused to give Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj props during that infamous Wall Street Journal interview.

Okay, okay, one more: The time Celine Dion tried to take on the Queen and got served as the credits rolled on live TV.

Much respect to the Queen of Soul and Shade. You will be missed.