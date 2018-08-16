Aldi’s popular wine Advent calendar coming to the U.S. this fall

Aldi’s wine Advent calendar will be available in the United States this fall, the supermarket chain announced on social media Wednesday.

Last year, they were only available in the United Kingdom, where shoppers raved about the calendar.

Aldi officials shared an article at Purewow.com on Facebook, confirming the news. According to Purewow, the grocer will also debut a cheese version of the Advent calendar.

The article notes the wine calendar will feature 24 mini bottles of Aldi wine for $70. The cheese calendar will contain a variety of mini cheeses for $13.

Both hit stores Nov. 7.

Aldi officials noted on Facebook that not all locations sell alcohol. CLICK HERE to find the Aldi store near you, and to check whether your location sells wine or beer.

The Germany-based discount grocer is one of the largest supermarket chains in the world with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.