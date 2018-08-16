7 Texas newspapers among hundreds telling Trump journalists are not the enemy

(CNN) — About 350 newspapers in the United States had editorials Thursday decrying President Donald Trump’s description of the media as the “enemy of the people.”
Here are some of the newspapers blasting Trump’s anti-press rhetoric.
ALASKA
Anchorage Daily News
Why attacks on free speech and the free press are so dangerous
ARIZONA
The Arizona Daily Star
The free press is not the ‘enemy of the people’
The Arizona Republic
Journalists, don’t let Trump’s attacks on media keep us from doing our job
ARKANSAS
Van Buren County Democrat
Friends like these
CALIFORNIA
Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee is not the enemy. We are Americans, and part of the Valley, like you
Idyllwild Town Crier
Out Loud: Fake news, American institutions, and the presidency
Mercury News
Editorial: President Trump, we are not the nation’s enemy
The Ferndale Enterprise
Editorial: Way ahead of the curve
The Long Beach Post
The media as ‘your enemy’ is perhaps Trump’s biggest lie
The Orange County Register
The president’s dangerous dubbing of media as America’s enemy
The San Diego Union-Tribune
How we restore faith in journalism
The San Luis Obispo Tribune
We’re not your enemy. We’re journalists who cover the real news of SLO County
COLORADO
The Denver Post
We are simply standing up for what we believe in as journalists
CONNECTICUT
Hartford Courant
Editorial: The President Wants You To Think We’re The Enemy. Here’s What We Really Do
The Lakeville Journal
Perspective on truth, lies, respect and hate
FLORIDA
Miami Herald
Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press
News Herald
The First Amendment is first in line for a reason
Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel
President Trump, the press isn’t the ‘enemy’ — it’s America’s watchdog
Sun Sentinel
President Trump, the press isn’t the ‘enemy’ — it’s America’s watchdog
Tampa Bay Times
Journalists are friends of democracy, not the enemy
The Gainesville Sun
We’re not the enemy of the people
The Palm Beach Post
In defense of democracy’s defenders
GEORGIA
The Telegraph
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press
Valdosta Daily Times
No fake news here, no enemy of the people
HAWAII
Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Strong democracy needs a free press
IDAHO
Boise Weekly
No, we’re not your enemy. Never have been. Never will be
ILLINOIS
Daily Herald
In midst of assaults, we must defend principles of First Amendment
Journal Star
President Trump’s attacks on the press must stop
The Chicago Sun-Times
This newspaper is the ‘enemy’ of all that hurts ‘the people’
The Chicago Tribune
Mr. President: We aren’t enemies of the people. We’re a check on government
The Register-Mail
We believe in power of good journalism
INDIANA
News and Tribune
We are defined by purpose, not the president
South Bend Tribune
We’re not your enemy. And there’s nothing fake about what we do
The Journal Gazette
Watchdogs – not attack dogs
IOWA
Ames Tribune
Freedom of the press, our democracy, at risk under Trump
Des Moines Register
Media are not the enemy of the people; a free press is critical to democracy
KANSAS
Hillsboro Free Press
Discrediting media a dangerous plan
The Topeka Capital-Journal
Press isn’t ‘enemy of the people’
MAINE
Bangor Daily News
The media is the enemy only if you don’t want it to know what your government is doing
MARYLAND
The Baltimore Sun
News media won’t back down under pressure from president
The Star Democrat
Your local newspaper is your neighbor
Trump is the source, not subject, of fake news
MASSACHUSETTS
Athol Daily news
Trump’s media attacks are dangerous
The Berkshire Eagle
Our Opinion: Trump’s assaults on press are assaults on democracy
The Boston Globe
Journalists are not the enemy
Cape Cod Chronicle
Tarring one journalist or media outlet as an “enemy of the people” tars us all, because we are all trying to do the same thing: report the facts.
The Daily Free Press
Journalists are not the ‘enemy of the people,’ they are the people
The Swellesley Report
What’s important about this isn’t so much what we do, it’s that we can do it
The Sun Chronicle
Sun Chronicle joins others in emphasizing importance of free press
Whitman-Hanson Express
We stand for press freedom
MICHIGAN
Deadline Detroit
We stand with our US colleagues against ‘Fake News’ claims
Detroit Free Press
Defending my profession amid ‘enemy of the people’ rhetoric
MINNESOTA
Duluth News Tribune
Free press — our protection from tyranny
Swift County Monitor-News
Attacks on journalists will lead to violence
MISSISSIPPI
The Columbian-Progress
The ultimate friend of the people
MISSOURI
The Kansas City Star
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Stand in defense of the truth. Don’t let Trump label journalists as “the enemy”
MONTANA
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Journalists aren’t the enemy; we are you
NEBRASKA
Falls City Journal
‘We are not the enemy, we are your peers, friends, and neighbors.’
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald remains committed to our community and state
The Seward County Independent
Trump’s attacks on media unfair
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Daily Hampshire Gazette
Journalists performing public service are not the enemy
NEW JERSEY
The Atlantic City Weekly
Joining in solidarity with the Boston Globe, others
The Star-Ledger
Think your enemy is the press? So does every tyrant and corrupt politician
Sentinel of Gloucester County
Call for action to protect the freedom of the press
NEW MEXICO
Albuquerque Journal
Las Cruces Sun-News
We join effort to stand up for a free press
The Santa Fe New Mexican
Here since the beginning — a free press
Valencia County News Bulletin
We are not the enemy; We are the people
NEW YORK
El Diario
Defendemos la libertad de prensa
Examiner Media
Newsprint Tariffs and Fake News Mantra a Threat to Democracy
The Altamont Enterprise
Journalism needs a champion — you
The Chronicle-Express
We are not the enemy of the people
The Post-Standard
Journalists are not the ‘enemy of the people’
Queens Courier and the Ridgewood Times
Stop attacking the press! Remember the First Amendment of our Constitution
New York Post
Hate the press all you want — we’ll keep reporting
The New York Times
A Free Press Needs You
The Sag Harbor Express
We Are the People
NEVADA
Las Vegas Sun
Take it from the Founding Fathers: Journalists are Public Ally No. 1
NORTH CAROLINA
Fayetteville Observer
Our View: ‘Fake news’ and all the president’s taunts
The News & Observer
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press.
The Star News
Trump’s attacks on press go too far
NORTH DAKOTA
The Bismarck Tribune
We aren’t the ‘enemy’ when covering news
The Grand Forks Herald
This is not fake news
OHIO
Athens News
In attacking journalists, Trump damages all Americans
The Chagrin Valley Times
Local news is real
The Chronicle
The media are not the enemy
Toledo Blade
No more enemies
OREGON
Hillsboro Tribune
The news isn’t ‘fake’ just because you see things differently
PENNSYLVANIA
The Daily Item
This just in: We are not the enemy
The Delaware County Daily Times
President Trump, we are not the enemy of the people
The Elizabethtown Advocate
We need Freedom of the Press, Not Freedom in Name Only
The Ellwood City Ledger
Ledger joins nationwide call to action to defend attacks on journalists as ‘enemy of the American people’
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Stop the war on a free press
RHODE ISLAND
The Providence Journal
Trump attacks the messenger
SOUTH DAKOTA
Rapid City Journal
Journalists are hardly ‘the enemy of the people’
The Freeman Courier
‘Enemy of the people’ rhetoric damaging
TEXAS
Austin American-Statesman
Journalists are watchdog neighbors, not enemy of the people
Dallas Morning News
We the people hold our elected officials accountable
Hays Free Press
We are the people
Houston Chronicle
The real enemy of the people? It’s not the press
San Antonio Express-News
The pernicious trap of ‘fake news’
The Victoria Advocate
Enemy of the people? Don’t worry, we have your back
Waco-Tribune Herald
Facts are not fake, newspapers are not the enemy
UTAH
The Salt Lake Tribune
We are not the enemy of the people
VERMONT
Manchester Journal
Press freedom is a Vermont value
The Commons
Make no mistake: This attack on our free press — your free press — is deliberate and calculated
VIRGINIA
Henrico Citizen
The press is not your enemy
WASHINGTON
Tri-City Herald
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press
Real Change News
There has never been a more critical time to engage in free speech
WISCONSIN
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Phrases damaging for free press
The Plymouth Review
This dirty war against the press must end
The Ripon Commonwealth Press
One thing worse than the ‘enemies of the American people’ …
OTHERS (Magazines, professional organizations, etc)
Center for Public Integrity
Center for Public Integrity Board of Directors condemns President Trump’s attacks on the press
McClatchy
President Trump, we’re not ‘enemies of the people.’ End your war on our free press
Society of Professional Journalists
The press isn’t “fake”
The Forward
Why an independent press matters to American Jews