State Fair of Texas Big Tex food winners announced

FAIR PARK - The State Fair of Texas has announced the Top 10 finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards for this year's state fair.
The 10 finalists were announced Wednesday morning at Fair Park.
Sweet:
Arroz con Leche
Cotton Candy Taco
Fernie's Orange You Glad We Fried It
Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
Sweet Bakin' Bacon
Savory:
Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
Fernie's Hoppin John Cake With Jackpot Sauce
Texas Fried Hill Country
Texas Twang-Kie
A panel of judges will determine winners in each of these categories: Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sweet, and Most Creative.
Winners will be announced August 26 at Fair Park.