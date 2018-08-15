State Fair of Texas Big Tex food winners announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK - The State Fair of Texas has announced the Top 10 finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards for this year's state fair.

The 10 finalists were announced Wednesday morning at Fair Park.

Sweet:

Arroz con Leche

Cotton Candy Taco

Fernie's Orange You Glad We Fried It

Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Sweet Bakin' Bacon

Savory:

Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fernie's Hoppin John Cake With Jackpot Sauce

Texas Fried Hill Country

Texas Twang-Kie

A panel of judges will determine winners in each of these categories: Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sweet, and Most Creative.

Winners will be announced August 26 at Fair Park.