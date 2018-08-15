Ruff Life: Bighetti, aka ‘Big Head’ wants to be your superstar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There`s one dog in the DFW that`s waiting for you to scoop him up and say, "heyyyy big head!"

Bighetti, A.K.A. "Big Head," is named after the hilarious character big head from the HBO series, Silicon Valley.

But, the superstar is not some Hollywood hotshot, Bighetti's waiting to play it low-key, and hang at your house!

He`s had some hard times, but that can`t keep him from smiling.

Bighetti was found in Dallas as an injured stray, and has undergone knee repair surgery. He has spent a lot of time resting and recovering, and is back on his paws and is ready for his forever home.

Bighetti does well in his kennel, he`s house broken, he knows the command sit, and walks with a loose leash.

He can go toe-to-toe with any robots that try to take over, or clean your house! What a hero!

This love bug is super affectionate and loves to give kisses, but if you give him a belly rub, you`ll be bf's forever.

So whaddya say, do you think you`re ready for Bighetti?

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.