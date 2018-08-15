Parkland students return to school under heavy security months after mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, FL -- "MSD strong."

That`s one of the makeshift signs that greeted students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.

And strong they are, returning to the campus for the first time since February`s mass murder of nearly 20 students and faculty.

"You know, I think it's a bittersweet day here for everyone," Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters outside the school.

The institution is now etched in our nation's history as the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in America.

As school officials try to bring some sense of normalcy back to the compound, it`s hard not to notice the newly installed 20-foot fences that surround the building. Students will also see heavy security, including sophisticated door locks.

"We've added additional surveillance cameras to Stoneman Douglas," Runcie said, outlining a long list of security features. "We've put in new intercom systems and upgraded that as well."

Runcie added that councilors will also be in place for students and faculty who are still grieving.