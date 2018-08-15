Join the Club: Meet the Katy Trailblazers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-From Victory Park, through Uptown and SMU, the Katy Trail is a hot spot for breaking a sweat in Dallas! This week's Join the Club shows us who's behind our favorite trail, these are the Katy Trailblazers.

"The Katy Trailblazers were formed to support the Friends of the Katy Trail which is the nonprofit that takes care of the trail for the City of Dallas. So we have to raise about a million dollars every year to keep the trail running in peak condition," said Lauren Whitson with Friends of the Katy Trail.

The Trailblazers are made up of mostly young professionals who help spread awareness, gain new members and raise funds.

"I think everybody our age is looking to give back to the community in some way and this was our way of doing that and also if you look out here on the Katy Trail there are certainly a lot of millennials that utilize the Katy Trail because a lot of people live in this area," said, David Klaudt of the Katy Trailblazers.

In true Katy Trail fashion, the group hosts events to both keep things social and give back to the community.

"We did a great volunteer event at the North Texas Food Bank we had a big group of us come out and that's just one way we give back to the community," said Mike Trabulsi of the Katy Trailblazers.

