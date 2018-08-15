Dallas Summer Musical presents School of Rock!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK-- Class is now in session!

"School of Rock - The Musical" is hitting the stage here in the Metroplex. The play is based off the hit movie, with the same name as a stint in Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park as well as Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

The play follows the life a failed wanna be rock star who poses as a substitute teacher and turns his students into an out of this world rock band! Doing a musical like "School of Rock" has a lot of perks for the young actors performing in it.

"One of the things I like about the tour is the cast because everybody is the cast is super nice and if you walk into that theater feeling down, you will leave that theater feeling happy because every body in the cast is amazing," said Iara Nemirovsky, who plays "Summer."

If you want to leave feeling happy, tickets are now on sale for both Dallas and Fort Worth shows.