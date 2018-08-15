Dallas city leaders make changes to fight animal cruelty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Do you remember that group, Just Save the Dog? They are the ones who were pushing for a designated animal cruelty unit in the city of Dallas.

We are asking all Dallas residents to contact their Dallas city council members before September 5 and ask them to designate funding for an Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit within the FY19 city budget.https://t.co/y6Qv839EQe…/#animals #love #life #loveanimals #support #hope pic.twitter.com/kZ6fbVi31x — Just Save The Dog (@JustSaveTheDog) July 19, 2018

“There is more that we can do," says the Assistant City Manager, Jon Fortune. "And so I have worked with the chief, and her staff and we will be assigning two detectives within the police department, for animal cruelty investigations, and these detectives will be housed and located in the substations where we are seeing the highest instances of animal cruelty.”

Since this meeting is all about money, it’s appropriate to mention that they aren’t anticipating a need for any additional dollars, rather… "Proper training, and maybe proper exposure to these types of crimes that they will be investigating," says Fortune.

The goal is to begin by October 1st.

“There are a lot of details here that I am not giving you, just because there are a lot of operational changes that we will be making," says Fortune.

Changes to the way that they handle 311 or 911 calls about animal cruelty, and some changes are to the SPCA, which handles thousands of abuse and neglect calls for the city.

You can watch the budget briefing here.

Adam Medrano​, the City Council Member who brought up the issue says, “I know there is a way we can stop these dog fighting rings, and illegal rodeos, and all these other types of things, and I know that if they are doing these types of criminal activities. I know that there is a lot more there that we are going to uncover.”

While Medrano gave a shoutout to Just Save the Dog, the group isn’t done yet. They are still pushing for a fully funded and dedicated unit to fight animal cruelty.