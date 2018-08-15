Dak mural goes from the ‘Sunken Place’ to a Fort Worth art gallery

FORT WORTH — It isn’t the sequel to Get Out, but it is part two of a North Texas artist’s rendition of Dallas’ Q.B.!

The mural of Dak Prescott in the “Sunken Place” has gotten almost as much attention as #4 saying he wasn’t going to kneel for the national anthem.

They made a sunken place mural of Dak Prescott 😂 pic.twitter.com/hU4NEFPw3r — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) August 4, 2018

Not all talk is good talk, though. The paint was barely dry before the mural was defaced at the Fabrication Yard in Dallas.

Now, North Texas artist, Trey Wilder, is taking the Get Out inspired piece out of the “Sunken Place” and into Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth.

“I just want to bring people together and give them something cool to look at,” Wilder said. “Just to be in the moment and to enjoy the art. Be present.”

It’s all part of his first art show, which will give people the opportunity to see Dak’s mug free of charge.

“It’s a chance for those who missed the Dak mural the first time, they can come check it out,” Wilder added.

Dak isn’t the only face you’ll see there! There’s lots of other art to talk about, too. You can check it out this Saturday from 8 – 11 P.M.