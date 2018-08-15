Cricket invasion: unusually large number of crickets plague North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- You`ve probably noticed an invasion of crickets in North Texas. The brazen and creepy crawlers are known to crawl right up to doorsteps at night under the glare of outdoor lights.

Long-time Texans know that the cricket swarm is nothing new. In fact, it happens every year around summer's end. What does seem out of the ordinary is that they are so plentiful this time around.

Experts say recent days of rain have kept the population growing. They advise the public there is no need to be alarmed.

To reduce your contact with the bright-light loving insects, switch off outdoor lights or replace them with bug lights.