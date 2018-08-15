Burglary suspects shot in Dallas, flee to Highland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A burglary, a shooting, a police chase, and a car crash, all in one evening? In Highland Park??

Yep. Tuesday night, a man and woman were allegedly shot while breaking into cars off I-75 in Dallas. They high-tailed it to Highland Park, where the man allegedly dropped off the woman near a shopping strip off Oak Lawn Avenue.

The man then drove away, but crashed into another car about a mile up the road, then ran away from the scene. He was eventually found, and both the man and the woman were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown, as is the identity of the shooter.