A Highland Park police chase ends with two suspects found shot

HIGHLAND PARK - A burglary, shooting, police chase and car crash all in one evening?

On Tuesday night, a man and woman were both allegedly shot while breaking into cars off 75 in Dallas.

They hightailed it to Highland Park, and the man allegedly dropped off the woman near this strip center off Oak Lawn Avenue.

The man then drove away, but crashed into another car about a mile up the road and ran away from the scene.

He was eventually found, and both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown, as well as who shot them.