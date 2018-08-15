$10,000 reward offered in fatal hit & run of Royse City man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROYSE CITY - A family in Royse City is now offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of the driver who hit Eloy Aguilar before taking off, leaving the 27-year-old father to die on the side of the road.

It happened July 27 on FM 548, just outside Rockwall County. Police believe the suspect was driving a 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla. They say the car should have front damage to the right passenger side.

Aguilar leaves behind family including a three--year-old daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department.