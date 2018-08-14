Vaccines are safe for pregnant women and newborns, new study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? It's been a controversial topic among parents and health officials for years.

Dr. Shahan Chowdhury

While many argue that TDAP -- tetanus, diptheria, and pertussis (aka whooping cough) -- vaccines are linked to autism in children, the Centers for Disease Control has never found a link between the two. And now, there's a new study that further supports that these vaccines are safe for pregnant women and newborns.

Family medicine physician Dr. Shahan Chowdhury visited Morning Dose to talk about what's been learned from the new study, specifically what parents and doctors did not know before, the pros and cons of immunizations, and what the risks are for those who do not get vaccinated.