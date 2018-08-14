UT Dallas students move into their dorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON -- School is about to be back in session and that means dorm move in time for some college students.

Freshmen at the University of Texas at Dallas have officially started moving into their dorms

"We offer full service move in. The parents drive up, their cars are completely unloaded they don't have to move in a thing themselves. We carry everything upstairs and elevators for them and it's there when they arrive," said Matthew Grief, the Associate Vice President of UT Dallas Student Affairs.

Over the course of several days about 2,200 freshman are expected to move in.

"Feels good to know that there are a lot of people who are not only excited to have incoming freshman in, but also excited to be here,"James Kern, UT Dallas freshman said.

And for some, this experience can bring a range on emotions but mostly excitement.

"I'm actually super excited to move, I've been looking forward to this basically all summer. We've been buying stuff for my room, and now we actually get to put all of it together and it's working flawlessly," UT Dallas freshman Carson Jones said.

As excited as these students are to live the dorm life, UT Dallas still made it no where near the top list of best dorms in Texas.

According to Niche.com they come in at number 33.

Rice University topped the list of best dorms in the state and ranked seventh best in the nation.

As far as the DFW area goes, Dallas Baptist came in at number three for the Lone Star State.

Surprisingly TCU didn't drop in until number 14.

Speaking of surprises, several students Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia were probably pretty shocked to learn that their new dorm neighbor was none other than the college's brand new president, Dr. David A. Thomas.

Joining our @Morehouse freshmen in moving into my room in historic Graves Hall to start #MorehouseNSO. First, unpacking my bags before I'm to attend a mandatory resident hall meeting! pic.twitter.com/AN1lQcFal0 — Dr. David A. Thomas (@MorehousePrez) August 7, 2018

He says he wanted to his freshman year at Morehouse on campus for, but only for two days, so he packed his bags and moved right on in!

Guess it's never too late to get that full college experience!