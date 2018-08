Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On this week's Spice of Blythe, Blythe Beck says you should spice up snacks for your children.

She's the owner and head chef at Pink Magnolia in Oak Cliff.

While most kids are dreading going back to class, they don't have to dread the food you send with them!

She has some creative ideas for healthy snacks that won't make a mess in your car.