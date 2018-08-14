Sen. Cruz and Democratic challenger O`Rourke campaign in North Texas as senate race heats up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Hot on the campaign trail, Sen. Ted Cruz made campaign stops in North Texas, Tuesday.

Supporters in McKinney braved the rain to get a glimpse of the incumbent senator who is fighting to keep his seat, including Angela Paxton who recently won her Republican primary race for State Senate Seat District 8.

She is hoping to convince her supporters that they too should support Cruz's re-election.

"I`m here to support Ted Cruz, our great U.S. senator," Paxton told NewsFix. "People are here to support him because they love him and they believe in him."

Democratic challenger Congressman Beto O`Rourke also got a lot of love in North Texas on Tuesday. Among his stops was "Babes Chicken" restaurant in Arlington.

Recent polls show the El Paso native could very well cruise pass Cruz in the November elections, and that`s pretty significant because the last time a Texas Democrat held a senate seat the year was 1993.

Think about that for a minute. That`s the year President Bill Clinton was sworn in as the nation`s 42nd president. In 1993, a gallon of gas cost $1.16. Whitney Houston`s hit, "I Will Love You," spent 14 weeks on the charts at number one, becoming one of the best-selling singles of all-time. It was also the year Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from basketball.

A lot has happened since then, but a new day seems to be dawning if the polls are to be believed, and Sen. Cruz is taking them seriously.

A radio ad by the Cruz campaign attacking O`Rourke has drawn sharp criticism for its connotation that the congressman changed his name to appeal to minorities.

"I remember reading stories Liberal Robert wanted to fit in," one verse reads. "So he changed his name to Beto, and hid it with a grin."

O`Rourke's criminal past has also come to the forefront. He admitted to his burglary and DWI charges in the 1990s, but he wasn't convicted of either.

Supporters, nonetheless, think his charm and progressive message can defeat Cruz come November.