Phoney Call: Plano Police say that lottery call is a scam!

PLANO — An old scam is getting some new attention and police in North Texas are warning people: don’t believe that mess!

The Plano Police Department tweeted out a video warning people of fake phone calls or emails claiming they’ve hit the jackpot.

I am sure many of you have received that call or email saying you just won the lottery. This week's Safety Minute discusses the Lottery Scam that unfortunately, some folks have fallen for. #CrimePreventionTips #LotteryScam https://t.co/bbFzp9eZYz — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 14, 2018

In the video, Officer Chris Bianez says, “One clue that it could be a scam is when you remember that you did not enter any lottery.”

Yeah, we thought that was pretty obvious too, but apparently not because people are still falling for it! Hence the video from Plano Police that actually gave some good advice!

“When someone wants you to send money in order to claim your prize, forget it!” Officer Bianez said.

Even the official Powerball site warns people to stay vigilant about lottery scams.

The website says, “Lotteries will never contact you via email or telephone to inform you that you’ve won a prize, unless you specifically entered an official lottery promotion or contest,” and “Lotteries will never ask you to pay a fee…If you are asked to pay a fee to claim a prize, you are likely being scammed…”

Straight from the source people! Don’t give your personal or banking info thinking you’ve won the big bucks. Besides, your odds of winning the whole shebang are one in 292 million. It’s not impossible, but not likely to be won over the phone either.

So go ahead and let that call go to voicemail.