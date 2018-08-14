London car attack outside Houses of Parliament investigated as possible act of terror

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- A heavy police presence was outside the Houses of Parliament in London after a man drove full-speed into security barriers during Tuesday's morning rush hour, injuring several pedestrians.

At least two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive, but they already believe it was a deliberate attack, and are not ruling out the possibility it could be linked to terrorism.

"I think all of us are angry when it comes to these acts of terror being committed," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

President Trump weighed in on the incident with a sharp rebuke on Twitter.

In March 2017, a similar attack was carried out in the same vicinity at Westminister Bridge when a 52-year-old home-grown terrorist, Khalid Masood, drove a car into pedestrians. He then stabbed an off-duty police offer to death before being shot and killed by police.

The attacks left five dead and dozens injured.

Echoing President Trump`s tweet, Khan is also calling for tougher measures in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

"All of us most do our best, politicians, to make sure that our police services, our security services, have the resources they need to be tough on terrorism," he said.

Right here at home, police are expected to step up security in key cities like Washington D.C. and New York in efforts to thwart possible copycat attacks.