Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a gun that was loaned to Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Lupe Valdez.

Documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News show Valdez had the gun while she served as Dallas County Sheriff. The weapon has not been returned.

The documents also say the weapon could have been lost or stolen. A police report had to be filed because the weapon could be in the hands of a criminal. Valdez is reportedly working with DCSO to locate the weapon.