ORANGE COUNTY - Nathaniel Prescott, father of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, was arrested in Orange County over the weekend. Police say they pulled over the 57-year-old on Highway 87 Saturday afternoon near Houston and found a small amount of marijuana.

The elder Prescott was charged with a misdemeanor; soon after, he bonded out and was released. So far, Dak Prescott has had no comment regarding his father's arrest.