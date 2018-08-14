500 foot observation wheel could be coming to Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soon, the skyline in Dallas may start to look a little different.

"What's being proposed is an observation wheel to come to the city of Dallas," said Kiyundra Gulley, the president and CEO of the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce. "It would be where the high speed rail will be."

That's right, Dallas might be getting a 500 foot tall observation wheel so you can get another great view of the city.

"The proposed site will be located in the Cedars so it will be seen all over the city," Gulley said.

The project's called the "Texas Odyssey," and the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public discussion tonight about whether to move forward with development.

If all goes well, the wheel may be going up near Riverfront and Cadiz.

"It would be able to capture the audience there," Gulley said. "Those individuals would be able to take almost a 40 min ride on the observation wheel."

Recently, several members of the Oak Cliff community have voiced concerns about gentrification driving out families in lower income neighborhoods, now they'll have to listen to developer plans, and decide if this is more of the same... or if it's a wheel of fortune.