Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A new project is in the works for TxDOT.

Monday a groundbreaking was held to announce the construction strategy which is expected to last four years.

"This $174 million dollar project will reconstruct Interstate 820, between Randall Mill Road, and Pipeline Road, build additional lanes in each direction, replace the Trinity River bridges, and create new direct connectors to and from State Hwy 121," a spokesperson said.