DALLAS - Flags are at half staff as Dallas says goodbye to a longtime lawman.

Former Dallas County Sheriff Jim Bowles passed away over the weekend.

He was sheriff for 20 years and worked as a Dallas police officer for 30 years before that.

Bowles was accused in 2004 of diverting campaign funds for personal use, but those charges were later dropped.

He was 89-years-old.