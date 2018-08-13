Deputies ‘rescue’ 4 Minnesota women stuck on lake in inflatable unicorn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. - We all see some strange videos going viral in our feeds, but how about this? Four Minnesota women in an inflatable, rainbow-colored unicorn, being pulled to shore by a state trooper.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office posted the video and now everyone is asking how it all came about... and what's going on in this video??

Turns out, the four women are all friends in Minnesota and Saturday was a nice, warm day, so they decided to spend it on the lake in a giant inflatable unicorn - like you do.

Deputy Scotty Finnegan told us he and his partner were on patrol when they spotted a giant rainbow unicorn in the water, and pulled over to see what was happening. He said the women were all laughing, but their unicorn appeared to be stuck on the lily pads, so he offered to pull them in.

The ladies tell a slightly different story...

"We were stuck in the weeds a little bit, but we had oars that we were kind of moving ourselves around ," Deanna Naber said. "The cops happened to drive by; they turned around, came back, and talked to us for a little bit," Deanna Naber said. "Then they came back, like 10 minutes later, took some pictures, and then he's like, 'You know, I'd like to try out my roping skills. Let me try and rope you guys in,' so that's how that all occurred and there was no calls for distress or anything like that.

The ladies said even without Deputy Finnegan's roping skills, they would have made it because they were only 10 feet from the dock.

"I know a lot of people are like, 'Uh, you know, couldn't you just jump out?' and well, of course," Krista Naber said. "But it was just the fun of it, and that's what it was about. Made their day."

They DID thank the deputies for helping them and for sharing a laugh.

The ladies also said they've had lots of friends asking, 'Is that you in the video?' -- but none were surprised to hear it was. 🦄🌈😃