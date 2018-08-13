Dallas Police Department putting more cameras on officers and in the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- In this day and age, police body cam footage can make or break a case, and for the Dallas Police Department, more accountability is on the horizon!

"Ultimately, we would like anybody that serves in any kind of capacity, where they're out and having contact with the public, to have the ability to use a body camera," Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes said.

That's right, DPD is stepping up their camera game and implementing even more body cameras.

"We just took a delivery of 500 more so we'll have 1500 body cameras out there," Officer Pughes said. "Officers both in patrol, narcotics, and SWAT teams will all be equipped with body cameras."

They aren't just putting a lens on police uniforms either. You may also see more stoplight cameras on the streets of Big D.

"[It] provides us both real-time information with things that are going on as it relates to calls that are happening that we can pull up camera feeds directly or it provides us after-the-fact investigative information that our detectives use on a daily basis," Officer Pughes explained.

Sounds like big brother is watching us so officers and citizens don't let the law slip through the cracks!