Cyberbullied Dallas teen rocks the runway!

Remember Ameera Peterson, the Dallas teen with Down Syndrome bullied on Twitter? Well, she's brushing the haters off and strutting her stuff on the catwalk, along with a group of amazing people just like her.

It's all part of the Runway Rock Stars Program, created to support those with special needs. The latest show took place Sunday at Golden Triangle Mall in Denton.

So, what's next for 17-year-old Ameera?

"She's a senior in high school this year, and I'm very happy and waiting for this big Graduation Day," her mother, Rita Peterson, told NewsFix.

Now, that's the kind of "glow up" we all like to see!