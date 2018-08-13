Burleson ISD makes a video parody as kids head back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURELSON -- Schools all of over the DFW area are gearing up as students and staff begin to head back, but for some, the end of summer can be quite the downer.

So, to raise the spirits of some, one local school district had the clever idea to kick of the school year with a little fun!

Burelson ISD's principals, school board trustees, and superintendent, Dr. Bret Jimerson, put together a parody of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

This is actually the 3rd year in a row they've done something like this!

Last year they rocked out to a parody of "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars, and "Empire State of Mine" by Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys was the song of choice in 2016, re-titled as "Burleson State of Mine."

"We have some tremendously talented people in our district, but the best thing we have is to tap into our collective creativity," said Jimerson. "We have one or two folks, one that will come up with the vision of the video, and we have a great lyricist, one of our principals is a great lyricist and singer and of course he actually wrote the lyrics and sang."

And what better way than music and a little dancing.

"The idea is to make school fun! We ask a lot of our teachers everyday, we ask them to put themselves out there for students everyday in the classroom, bring it everyday," Jimerson said."We believe if we create a fun environment for our employees, the odds are we might just provide a fun environment for our kids."

Students are set to start classes on August 20th.