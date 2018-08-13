Baltimore cop resigns after video shows him beating man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE - A police officer is turning in his badge after body cam video surfaces, showing him beating a man on the street.

Video shows the Baltimore, Maryland officer attack the man after the man screams in the officer's face. Police say the man refused to give officers his ID and, when he slapped the officer's hand away, the officer began punching him.

The officer can be seen continuing to beat the man after he's seen bleeding on the sidewalk. That man was taken into custody and treated for his injuries, but no charges were ever filed.

The Baltimore Police Department accepted the resignation of the officer over the weekend. Another officer is on administrative duties as an internal investigation is underway.

An attorney for the man at the center of the video says he plans to file a lawsuit.