Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill,’ family asks for prayers, privacy

DETROIT - The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is said to be gravely ill. That's according to gossip site showbiz411.com.

The site says the 76-year-old R&B singer is surrounded by friends and family in Detroit this morning, asking for prayers and privacy for the singing legend who has battled health problems for the last few years.

Aretha was performing as recently as last year, but canceled a series of concerts citing doctors orders.

Fans, of course, are starting the week now with Aretha on their mind, hoping the rumors aren't true.