Pinky’s Valet: All female valet service taking over DFW

DALLAS-- Who runs the world? At Pinky's Valet the girls do!

They are the only valet service in DFW that's fully owned and predominantly operated by females!

"I started the company almost 10 years ago this month. I used to work in the industry and saw a niche and an opportunity to create an environment that was previously male dominated. So our niche was to give woman an opportunity to be a part of an industry where I feel like they can bring something different to the community " said Chelsie Paine, CEO of Pinky's Valet.

The staff at Pinky's is very diverse, from teachers to lawyers and everything in between, and customer service is their main priority.

"Pinky's really steps outside the box to go above and beyond, We are very on top, even the simplest details-opening the door for someone , helping someone carry even a box inside. I feel like those things go a long way at the end of the day to help an event go smoother than one would typically expect." said Topacio Maddox, operations manager.

You can catch Pinky's Valet at some of the finest event venues including socialite private events around town.