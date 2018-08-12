Man behind the Sea-Tac airplane hijacking identified as Richard Russell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA-- The man behind an airplane hijacking at Seattle's Sea-Tac airport has been identified as 29-year-old Richard Russell.

Russell also known as "Beebo" to his family and friends is described as a gentle, loving man.

"I was just shocked to see that someone who was so nice so helpful and caring actually he cared about his job to do such a thing and you know and end his life. So it's a little sad." said Jeremy Kaelin a former coworker of Richard Russell.

His family releasing this statement:

"He was a faithful husband, a loving son, and a good friend. A childhood friend remarked that Beebo was loved by everyone because he was kind and gentle to each person he met," read family friend Mike Matthews.

But who was Richard Russell and what lead to his dramatic suicide?

He had worked for Horizon Air for three years and had earned his Bachelors in Social Sciences. One of his goals was to join the military as an officer. In 2017, he created a blog to show case his work in writing and video production.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel you can hear Russell talks about his job and all the traveling he had done.

Russell hijacked the Bombardier Q400 plane Friday night and took off for an hour ride. He later crashed the plane near Ketron Island about 40 miles south of Sea-Tac airport. At this time his family is asking for privacy.

"At this time the family is moving forward with the difficult task of processing our grief. We appreciate your prayers." said Matthews.

The FBI is currently in charge of this investigation, but the real question will be why?