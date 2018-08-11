Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend draws shoppers from near and far

GRAPEVINE -- Benjamin Franklin famously wrote the only certainties in life are death and taxes.  Well, at least this for this weekend that's only partially true in Texas as Tax-Free Weekend is back!

Having started on Friday and running through Sunday, the event allows shoppers to buy most clothing and school-related supplies costing under $100 without paying any sales tax (check here for what's good and what's excluded).  That break is very beneficial as a nationwide survey by the National Retail Federation found the average household with children in kindergarten through 12th grade will spend nearly $685 on back-to-school shopping this year and households with college and/or graduate students will spend an average of $942!

Shoppers from as near as down the road and as far as Oklahoma and Arkansas were spotted at Grapevine Mills, taking advantage of the deals--and those deals aren't limited to just school stuff.

"We've got to get [my daughter] uniforms, we've got to get my wife outfits for work, and then we got to the point where I knew I needed clothes, so it is a substantial help," said Todd Lanford during a shopping break.

The state estimates shoppers will save more than $90 million during the three-day period.  But Lanford, while grateful, still has one request.

"Please add more items so we can save some more money!"

Hey, you can't blame the guy for trying!

 

 

 

