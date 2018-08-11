Suicidal airline worker steals commercial plane & crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA-It was a surreal situation that started around 8 p.m. on Friday night.

A 29-year-old ground service agent for Horizon Air took control of an unoccupied passenger plane, and took off from Seattle’s Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Officials are calling it an "unauthorized take-off."

The man can be seen doing loops and barrel rolls and pulling up just before hitting the water and to people on land there was real fear he may crash near them.

Shortly after the North American Aerospace Defense command deployed two F-15 jets to intercept the plane.

Governor Jay Inslee sent out a statement Friday night in response to this incident. "I want to thank the Air National Guard from Washington and Oregon for scrambling jets to keep Washingtonians safe. Those pilots are trained for moments like tonight and showed they are ready and capable."

"To know that our military is that ready is definitely reassuring. But on the other side, that's not reassuring. How the hell did somebody get inside a plane at SeaTac airport. That's not okay," said a concerned neighbor.

The rouge pilot flew low to the ground for about an hour, eventually crashing into a wooded area 40 miles from the airport near Ketron Island.

Federal investigators with the FBI and NTSB are now on the ground to investigate the fiery crash.

"The flight data recorders and then also the recovery of the remains. After that we'll probably be able to release the wreckage back to Alaska slash Horizon and they'll be able to start recovery efforts over the next couple of days," said Debra Ecrokte, NTSB Western Pacific Region Chief.

Horizon Air issued this statement: "our hearts are with the individual on board as well as all our Alaska Air and our Horizon Air employees. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

For now, all flights have resumed at SeaTac, but something tells us new regulations are on the horizon.

47.606209 -122.332071