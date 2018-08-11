Majic Mic 🎤: Top music festivals around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a music lover, and okay with partying among ultra large, care-free, sweaty, hygiene optional fans-- then you love music festivals!

With each passing year they seem to be more and more popular and attract larger crowds. It blows me away how huge these festivals can get. So let`s talk about the most popular ones in the world.

One of the largest in the world happens in New Orleans: The Essence Festival. The R&B festival that typically has around 450,000 thousand people annually.

If that sounds like a lot... just wait to you experience Coachella. Year after year that festival brings the biggest artists like Coldplay, Beyonce, Drake, Eminem. It's annual attendance is almost 600,000 people.

Another mind blowing festival is Rock in Rio which is South America`s largest music festival. It's brought in as many as 700,000 people to see artist like Rihanna, Elton John, Metallica and Katy Perry.

Then there's the Mawazine Festival in Morocco! A festival that in 2015 had over 2.5 million people in attendance! A can you believe that`s still not the largest?!

That distinction would go to Donauinselfest in Vienna Austria. Its open air, free and its every year! With an attendance of 3 million music fans!

So if you love music, large groups of people and the smell of port o potties ... you have options!