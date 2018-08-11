Dallas PD and Grand Prairie PD go head to head in a friendly tug-of-war competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE-- Ready set pull!

Dallas Police Department and Grand Prairie PD went head-to-head in a friendly competition of Tug-of-War benefiting Children's Cancer Fund.

"We are so grateful to be the beneficiaries of this event. The whole community has come out to support the research dollars that need to go to finding a cure," said Jennifer Arthur, from Children's Cancer Fund.

Members from both teams were ready to battle it out and bring the trophy home.

"Each team is asked to raise $10,000, those dollars go directly to research, and the winner of each pull receives a trophy and bragging rights," said Arthur.

This is the first year an event like this has taken place and Children's Cancer Fund couldn't be happier with the outcome.

"We are here today to show the impact that you can make by awareness and fund raising. These dollars are going to be invested right here in North Texas strategic investments, cutting edge research to make sure we can find a cure." said Arthur.

And the winner between Dallas PD and Grand Prairie PD..... Dallas PD!. The department shared their big win via Twitter. Congratulations to both teams!

Now, this is a competition worth pulling for!