Schools in South Carolina getting half days because of Beyonce & Jay-z concert?

DALLAS -- It's tax free weekend and that means getting everything the kids need for back to school without getting taxed.

From lunch boxes to binders and uniforms, parents will be able to save some mula on items totaling less than $100 bucks. The tax free holiday will take place Friday and will end Sunday at midnight. But, kids are the only one who are getting brand new clothes. Parents and teachers are also taking advantage of this tax break as well.

And, speaking of schools and teachers, students at six schools in the Richland One School District in Columbia, South Carolina are getting a half-day on August 21st because Jay-Z and Beyonce are in town.

The power couple is hitting the stage with their "On The Run II" tour and school officials are worried school buses will be delayed because of heavy traffic the day of the concert if they are let out at their usual times. The stadium Bey and Jay are set to perform in holds 80,000.