Real Housewives of Dallas Return for third season

DALLAS- They're back! The Real Housewives of Dallas return for their third season on Bravo, and let’s just say the story lines are just as big as the Big D.

Returning housewives, Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott bring us what promises to be a season of new beginnings, self-discovery and some Texas-sized drama.

We sat down with housewife veteran, Stephanie Hollman, and she's spillin' all the tea.

Just like season two, this new season won’t disappoint. Fans will be happy to know Hollman and BFF Brandi Redmond have bounced back from their friend fight during season two.

"We are in a great place now, like last year I try not to think about because you know it's still can be painful I’m sure for her too but this year we are so solid," said Hollman.

She's even finding a new found friendship with notorious bad girl LeAnne Locken. The two bonding over their battle with depression; a message she hopes fans will take to heart.

“So LeeAnn and I have never gotten along in the past but you will be shocked to know that we find common ground. I feel like it’s something people should talk about because maybe they won't feel so lonely and I’m hoping people can watch the show and maybe feel less alone," Hollman said.

A new season also brings new additions like baby Bruin, Brandi's newly adopted son.

"One of my dearest friends owns an adoption agency in Dallas so I was able to make that connection for her. He called me with a baby boy who needed a place and immediately I thought of Brandi and so it's kind of a cool story and a cool thing to watch your best friend have a baby of her dreams," she said.

Want to know more? You can catch the good, the bad and the ugly on Wednesday, August 15th at 8 p.m. on Bravo.