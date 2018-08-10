Jimmy Kimmel stumps Kanye West with question about Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about awkward. Music artist, Kanye West, was left speechless after talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked him a question that seemed to stump the outspoken musician.

"You so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people.' It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does or any people at all," asked Kimmel, to which West was left staring into space.

Kimmel ended the silent pause by going to commercial break, but even after that the superstar still didn't answer the question.

West is known for not backing down from addressing politics in and outside of his music and he always to seem to have some sort of clever comeback, but this time, not so much.

As most of us know, this is not the first time west has caught attention because of his political views. Just a few months back he made headlines after sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat on Twitter.

From there, criticisms and backlash grew when he appeared on TMZ to explain why he wore the hat and supports trump.

The whole ordeal ended with some fans having what some would call a love-hate opinion of him.

But Kanye isn't the only controversial person who has managed to stand out because of their beliefs. Omarosa, who served as the former Director of Communications for the Officer of Public Liaison in the White House, was heavily criticized when joining the Trump Administration.

But it wasn't until she departed the white house that she decided to release a tell-all book titled "Unhinged," set to be released on August 14th.

In the book Omarosa claims that Trump used the N-word, and he tried to keep her quiet with money and legal threats. She alleges that trump was caught on microphone several times using the racial slur.

Critics question why none of this came out immediately after she was fired, but only days before her book release. White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, denies these claims.

So much for moving on because it looks like this can of worms is just getting cracked open!