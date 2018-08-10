Federal judge orders immediate return of mother, child after deportation to El Salvador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In a dramatic turn of events over the Trump administration`s deportation of an asylum-seeking mother and her young daughter, a no-holds-barred federal judge has slammed the deportation, calling it "pretty outrageous" and "not acceptable."

Judge Emmet Sullivan even ordered the family`s immediate return from El Salvador.

That ruling came down late Thursday after the Trump administration admitted in a court hearing it had in fact whisked off the migrants to Central America even as their appeal was still before the courts.

Sullivan went a step further and threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the family was not brought back to have their case resolved.

Speaking in Houston Friday, Sessions doubled down.

"America is blessed with so many lawful immigrants, we admit 1.1 million a year," he said. "Those lawful immigrants, and Americans, native-born, deserve to be protected from violent, criminal aliens, and we intend to do our part."

Court documents reveal the woman and her child came to the U.S. in June after fleeing two decades of 'horrific' sexual abuse from her husband and death threats from violent gangs.

Thursdays` hearing was part of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, accusing the Trump administration of unfairly preventing thousands of Central American migrants from seeking asylum in America.