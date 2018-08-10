Do you recognize this woman allegedly stealing packages from porches in Southlake?

SOUTHLAKE – Police in Southlake are asking for public help in identifying a porch pirate cruising neighborhoods and stealing deliveries from doorsteps.

Southlake DPS posted to social media a collage of the suspect allegedly in the act. They say the woman drove a small, white SUV through South Carroll neighborhoods, presumably scouting porches, then, once spotting them, she drove back and forth a few times before stopping and quickly stealing them.

Home security cameras captured images of the thefts, which were soon posted to Southlake DPS Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“CAN YOU HELP US IDENTIFY THIS PACKAGE PILFERER? On July 25th at around 8:30pm, this thief drove around the South Carroll neighborhoods in a small white SUV. When she presumably saw a house with packages in front, she drove by a few extra times, parked, and skedaddled up to the front porch. There, she ALLEGEDLY shopped through the packages, taking only three of the four. She then looked up, saw the Ring doorbell recording every single bad thing she was doing and scooched back to the car to flee. Fair citizens, we’ve told you about Ring and Nest and all of the other cameras and things you should have to protect your home. Look at what great bad guy and vehicle information we got from this citizen who made the choice to protect their home. We WILL find this thief because of this and we’d love your help! Take a good look at her. If you recognize her we’d love to hear from you. Email or call crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or (817)748-8915, and as always, you can send us an anonymous message on Facebook or Twitter!

