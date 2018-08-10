Did you know that left lane is for passing only?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Hey buddy! Left lane is for passing!

That is what TxDOT wants you to know!

TxDOT tweeted the left lane on a divided highway is a passing lane. After you pass someone, move into the right lane so you don't hold up traffic. "Impeding the flow of traffic by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200."

"Yeah I think you know maybe $200 for a fine is a nice little slap on the wrist to pay if you want to cruise," said one driver.

The law was first enforced back in 2013 but it seems like some drivers forgot or they just plain don't know. This re-enforcement has been met with mix reviews.

"They should not get a ticket but they should at least be warned by the trooper to get out the way obviously," said another driver.

Driving slow in the fast lane is punishable here in Texs and in 29 other states like New Mexico, Indiana and California. So remember folks, you might want to think twice before you decide to drive in the left lane.