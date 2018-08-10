Dallas street renamed to honor ‘Father of Tex-Mex’ cuisine

DALLAS — Dallas city officials are giving major street credit to one of the first men to bring Mexican food to the Big D, and by in large the U.S.

Miguel Martinez Way will soon become a reality after the city council gave its stamp of approval to rename a portion of Uptown’s Alamo Street.

“We’re proud that we get to change the name to Miguel Martinez Way to honor him, to honor the legacy that he has built for bringing Tex-Mex to the country,” Brian Livingston of Firebird Restaurant Group told NewsFix.

El Fenix, the oldest chain of Tex-Mex cuisines in the United States, was founded by Martinez nearly a century ago. The name change is an effort to preserve his legacy and serve as a reminder of his contributions to the american palate. It takes effect in September when the restaurant officially turns 100.

“We expect to have a big party and hopefully a lot of people out here,” Livingston said.

Some people say this honor was long overdue, and they’re just glad the city has finally paved the way for Miguel Martinez Way.