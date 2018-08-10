Dallas restaurant turns dining area into back to school drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, on this particular Friday they turned the restaurant into basically an entire store for families to go back to school shopping, without the price tag.

Well over one thousand kids showed up to get backpacks, uniforms, and backpacks.

“We turned it into it last night,” says one of the volunteers. She’s got the toughest job, organizing all the sizes. “Well, we have all of the backpacks out here, so we figured we would get the clothes here, so they could just come in, and get their sizes and then they can just go on and go.”

One man donated something like 6,000 school uniforms. “Whatever she needs.” He helps the owner of Truckers Cafe, Paulette Johnson every year to make sure kids are ready to learn.

“She works so hard,” says another volunteer.